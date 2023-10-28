A plecat la cele veșnice Col (r) Costel BOȚOROAGĂ!

Cu inimile îndurerate, familia Boțoroagă aduce la cunoștința prietenilor, rudelor apropiate, că în ziua de 26 octombrie, a trecut la cele veșnice Col (r) BOȚOROAGĂ Costel. 

Trupul neînsuflețit al acestuia este depus la Capela Catedralei ”Adormirea Maicii Domnului” din centrul Municipiului Giurgiu.

Slujba de adio va avea loc duminică la prânz, după care va fi dus la cimitirul Smârda pentru a fi înmormântat.

Sincere condoleanțe familiei îndurerate! Dumnezeu să-l odihnească!