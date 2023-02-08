A plecat la cele veșnice, avocata Anișoara HAMPĂU…!

Cu tristețe vă anunțăm  trecerea la cele veșnice a celei care a fost doamna avocat Anişoara Hampău, un profesionist al dreptului.

Este o zi tristă pentru profesia de avocat și pentru toți cei care au cunoscut-o!

Cei care au cunoscut-o îi pot aduce un ultim omagiu mâine, joi, 9 februrie,  ora 12:00, la  Biserica Grecească, din Giurgiu, unde va avea loc slujba de înmormântare.

Sincere Condoleanțe familiei îndurerate! Dumnezeu să o odihnească în pace!

