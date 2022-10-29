sâmbătă, octombrie 29, 2022
Acasă Actualitate A murit Virgil Georgescu, fost jucător de handbal și antrenor la Nova...

A murit Virgil Georgescu, fost jucător de handbal și antrenor la Nova Force și Dunărea Giurgiu

De către
admin
-
0
144
Cu tristețe vă anunțăm că a decedat concetățeanul nostru, Virgil Georgescu.  Avea în jur de 60 de ani și ar mai fi avut multe de spus celor pe care îi antrena. 

Fost jucător de handbal la CSS Giurgiu, Dinamo București și Politehnica Timișoara, în prima Ligă Națională a României, Virgil Popescu a fost la un moment dat component al lotului național de Tineret al României.

Cu Dinamo București a jucat chiar și  o finală de Cupă a Orașelor Târguri…

La Giurgiu  a fost antrenorul echipelor de handbal Nova Force și Dunărea Giurgiu.

Adresăm sincere condoleanțe familiei celui plecat în călătoria      veșnică. Dumnezeu să-l ierte și să-l odihnească pe                    Virgil Georgescu !

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

ALEGEREA EDITORULUI

POSTURI POPULARE

CATEGORIE POPULARĂ

© jurnalgiurgiuvean.ro
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
MAI MULTE ARTICOLE

Prezența la vot, ora 16,00: Județul Giurgiu, în topul cu cei...

Bunuri estimate la 42.000 de euro, susceptibile a fi contrafăcute, descoperite...