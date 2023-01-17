A murit avocatul Ion MARDALE, fost magistrat la Giurgiu

De către
admin
-
0
231

Cu regret  vă facem cunoscut  decesul  unui om  minunat și a unui avocat care și-a onorat cu probitate și demnitate profesia, fostul magistrat Ion MARDALE. 

El a plecat să-și pledeze propriul destin pământesc în fața îngerilor pentru un loc binecuvântat în veșnicia cerurilor.

      Dumnezeu să îl odihnească și să-i ierte păcatele omenești!

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR