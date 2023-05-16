A încetat din viață, Col.Tănase Gheorghe, fost comandant al Grupului de Pompieri ”Vlașca” – Giurgiu. Dumnezeu să-l ierte…!

Astăzi este o zi tristă pentru pompierii giurgiuveni…Ei au pierdut un COLEG cu suflet de aur,  colonelul în rezervă Tănase Gheorghe. fost comandant al Grupului de Pompieri „Vlașca”  județ Giurgiu, în perioada 1986-2001.

Așa cum scriu cei ce l-au cunoscut ori s-au aflat sub comanda acestuia, pe tot parcursul carierei militare, colonelul Tănase, pentru cei apropiați ”nea Gigi”, avea doar 69 de ani.

A fost un adevărat model pentru ceilalți pompieri, apreciat și iubit  în egală măsură, de toți cei care l-au cunoscut.

Un ofițer de  aleasă ţinută morală, care a slujit, cu dragoste şi devotament, Arma Pompierilor – mai scriu, pe pagina de facebook, foștii săi colegi și subalterni.

Sincere condoleanțe familiei în  aceste clipe grele prin care este nevoită să treacă.

Cei ce doresc să ia parte la priveghi, se pot deplasa din această seară la  Capela  Catedralei din Centrul Municipiului.

Dumnezeu să îl ierte și să-l odihnească pe  col. Gheorghe Tănase. 

