A început perioada de înscrieri a concursului de șah „Cupa Hanibal Georgescu”

De către
admin
-
0
69

Cea de a doua ediție a evenimentul sportiv de șah cu caracter competițional “Cupa Hanibal Georgescu” va avea loc în data de 17 decembrie.

„Până la data de 14 decembrie atât juniorii cât și seniorii se pot înscrie contactând Consiliul Județean Giurgiu trimițând un e-mail la adresa concursuldesah.cjg@gmail.com sau contactându-l pe domnul profesor Iulian Ceaușescu: 0722.144.934 / iulian32ge@yahoo.com

Desigur, nu doar câștigătorii competiției vor fi premiați, fiecare dintre participanți urmând să primească premii pentru participare.

Evenimentul este organizat de Consiliul Județean Giurgiu în parteneriat cu Clubul Sportiv Colosseum Giurgiu”, precizează Consiliul Județean Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR