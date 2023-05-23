A crescut masiv numărul celor care își caută slujbe ”part time” sau de week-end!

 Potrivit datelor e-jobbs, din ce în ce mai mulți români caută suplimentarea veniturilor pentru a-și acoperi costurile sociale din ce în ce mai ridicate.

Solicitările pentru job-urile de weekend au crescut cu 200%, în timp ce solicitările  pentru slujbe part time cu peste 50%.

Cifrele arată că pentru tot mai mulți români salariul  jobb-ului principal nu mai este suficient pentru a acoperi costurile vieții, motiv pentru care ei caută variante prin care să câștige bani în plus.

(Jurnal)

