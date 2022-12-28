94 de kilograme de articole pirotehnice descoperite la un bărbat din localitatea Valea Dragului

Un bărbat din localitatea Valea Dragului, din județul Giurgiu este cercetat penal, fiind descoperite 94 de kilograme de articole pirotehnice, la domiciliul său.

Polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului Arme, Explozivi și Substanțe Periculoase, sub coordonarea procurorului din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Giurgiu au pus în executare un mandat de percheziție domiciliară, la locuința unui bărbat, de 27 de ani, din localitatea Valea Dragului, județul Giurgiu, bănuit că ar deține ilegal articole pirotehnice, în scopul revânzării.

În urma efectuării percheziției domiciliare, la locuința bărbatului au fost descoperite 94 de kilograme de articole pirotehnice, deținute fără drept.

Articolele pirotehnice au fost ridicate în vederea continuării cercetărilor.

În cauză, a fost întocmit dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de orice operațiuni cu articole pirotehnice efectuate fără drept.

Acțiunea a beneficiat de sprijinul luptătorilor din cadrul Serviciului pentru Acțiuni Speciale și a polițiștilor din cadrul Biroului de Analiza Informațiilor Giurgiu”, informează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

