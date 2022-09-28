28 septembrie, ziua internaţională pentru accesul universal la informaţie

De către
admin
-
0
98

Pe 17 noiembrie 2015, UNESCO a declarat 28 septembrie Ziua Internațională pentru Accesul Universal la Informație. Luând în considerare că mai multe organizații ale societății civile și guverne din lume au adoptat și au început să celebreze regulat această zi, Adunarea Generală a ONU a stabilit, de asemeni, că data de 28 septembrie să fie dedicată Zilei Internaționale pentru Accesul Universal la Informație.

Sărbătoarea a fost instituită printr-o decizie a celei de-a 38-a Conferinţe generale a UNESCO.

Accesul universal la informație înseamnă că oricine are dreptul de a căuta, primi și împărtăși informații. Acest drept este parte integrantă a dreptului la libertatea de expresie.

Mass media are un rol important în informarea publicului despre chestiuni de interes, dar se bazează, totodată, pe abilitatea de a căuta și a recepționa informații. De aceea, dreptul accesului universal la informație este asociat strâns cu dreptul la libertatea presei.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR