Membrii Organizației tinerilor din USR Giurgiu pregătesc daruri, familiilor nevoiașe, giurgiuvene!!

Sărbătorile Pascale aduc numai bucurii și fericire. Așa au adus astăzi  membrii echipei de tineret ai USR GIURGIU, un zâmbet pe buzele mi multor  familii nevoiașe din Municipiul Giurgiu.

”Ar trebui să învățăm să fim mai buni cu semenii noștri și să venim în ajutorul oamenilor care au cu adevărat nevoie!”  ne-au declarat aceștia, în pragul sărbătorii Învierii Domnului…dorind tuturor giurgiuvenilor de pretutindeni, un Paște Fericit!

”Zâmbește celui trist, întinde-i o mână celui căzut și spune-i o vorbă bună celui descurajat!!”  iată un motto inspirat, adoptat în aceste zile de sărbătoare de către membrii Organizației de Tineret a USR – Giurgiu.

