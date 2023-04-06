Elevii olimpici ai comunei Daia, premiați de primarul Florin Adrian ȘERBAN

De către
admin
-
0
82

Miercuri, 5 aprilie, din inițiativa  primarului comunei Daia,  Șerban Adrian Florin și cu sprijinul Consiliului Local Daia, au fost premiați  elevii ce au obținut  rezultate deosebite  la olimpiadele județene de geografie, limba română și concursul național de matematică.

 Elevii premiați sunt :

– FLORESCU MARIA-VIOLETA – ANTONIA;

– NEAGA  ANDREI – CRISTIAN;

– NITU DARIA – STEFANIA;

– BĂJĂNARU PETRONELA – ADELINA.

Cu acest prilej primarul localității Daia le-a spus tuturor acestor copii merituoși:  ” Îi felicităm, atât pe ei, cât și pe părinții acestora pentru implicarea de care au dat dovadă”,  menționând faptul că  aceste rezultate nu ar fi putut fi obținute fără implicarea colectivului profesoral al Școlii gimnaziale nr. 1 din comuna Daia.

Vă urăm tuturor rezultate deosebite la învățătură, din partea autorității locale aveți tot sprijinul nostru! Voi sunteți viitorul nostru!  Învățați acum, învățați pentru voi, mâine poate fi prea târziu…le-a mai spus primarul localității Daia, Șerban Adrian Florin, elevilor premiați.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR