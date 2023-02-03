EVENIMENT. 22 de tineri absolvenți s-au alăturat în acete zile, cadrelor din ISU Giurgiu!

Un număr de 22 de tineri giurgiuveni  care au promovat concursurile organizate pentru ocuparea unor posturi vacante de ofițeri și subofițeri s-au alăturat, astăzi, salvatorilor giurgiuveni din ISU Giurgu.

Este vorba despre un ofițer și 21 de subofițeri care își vor desfășura activitatea în cadrul Centrului Operațional, Serviciului Logistic, în domeniul Management Stări Excepționale și în operativ din cadrul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urrgență Giurgiu.

Însă pentru acest lucru va fi nevoie ca acești tineri să  urmeze un stagiu de pregătire, astfel încât să se familiarizeze cu noul statut, acela de militar, dar și pentru a dobândi cunoștințele și deprinderile necesare desfășurării activității, la cel mai înalt nivel.

 Cadrele din Inspectoratul Giurgiu le-au urat proaspeților absolvenți “Bun venit!”, dorindu-le  să păstreze mereu în suflet deviza “Curaj și devotament” și bineînțeles să aibă o carieră militară plină de realizări!

(Jurnal)

